Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 42,996 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $287,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.