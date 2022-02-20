Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 492,332 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.36% of Shift4 Payments worth $280,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

