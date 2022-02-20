Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.79% of Oak Street Health worth $285,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $139,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,806. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

