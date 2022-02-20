Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.52% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $281,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

