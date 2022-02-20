Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.47% of Avangrid worth $276,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $43.84 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.