Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.74% of Prudential Financial worth $292,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 65,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

