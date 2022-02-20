Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.81% of Hamilton Lane worth $306,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

