Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.60% of Kennametal worth $275,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.