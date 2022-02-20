Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.99% of MongoDB worth $308,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $4,761,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,615,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.