Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.31% of Haemonetics worth $299,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

