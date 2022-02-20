Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $290,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after buying an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 991,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 302,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.