Wellington Management Group LLP Has $269.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.58% of Ceridian HCM worth $269,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -133.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

