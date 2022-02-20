Wellington Management Group LLP Has $281.44 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,554 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $281,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.51 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

