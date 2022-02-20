Wellington Management Group LLP Has $299.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 11.49% of Sage Therapeutics worth $299,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.