Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 207,020 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.93% of Tyson Foods worth $268,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

