Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 245,179 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.44% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $306,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $174.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $126.42 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.