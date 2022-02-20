Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.59% of ALX Oncology worth $285,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

