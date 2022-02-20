Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Coinbase Global worth $304,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

