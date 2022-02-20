Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 285,438 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285,438 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $280,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $133.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.