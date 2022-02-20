Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 440,291 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,291 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.33% of QIAGEN worth $276,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.