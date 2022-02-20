Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,970,063 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,970,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.00% of Phillips 66 worth $305,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

