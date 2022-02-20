Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 916,574 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,980,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.66% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $309,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $165,000.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

HST opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

