Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,733 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.47% of Assured Guaranty worth $309,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AGO opened at $57.20 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

