Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,083,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.78% of Americold Realty Trust worth $292,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

