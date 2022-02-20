Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,737 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,333,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,483,000 after acquiring an additional 466,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

