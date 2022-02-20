Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $93.08. 717,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

