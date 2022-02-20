Widercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,111.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $28,789.58 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.