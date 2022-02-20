Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

