Wing Finance Price Reaches $9.13 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00023758 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,332,892 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

