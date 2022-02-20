Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $966.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

