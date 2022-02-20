WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $5.79

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00015071 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $64,074.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

