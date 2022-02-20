Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,030.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $120,426.62 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $354.20 or 0.00907673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00107322 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

