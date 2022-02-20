Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $240,757.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $240,757.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

