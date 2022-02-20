Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,889 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.91.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

