Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,978,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.58% of Yamana Gold worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.91.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.