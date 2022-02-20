Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 314,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,268. The company has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.