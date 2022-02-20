Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.42. Barclays posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barclays.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after acquiring an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 3,491,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

