Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 561,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

