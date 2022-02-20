Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 561,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.