Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,308. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

