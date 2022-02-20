Zacks: Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cano Health.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

CANO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.14. 1,729,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,790. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,575.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

