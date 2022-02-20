Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CODI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 241,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,144. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

