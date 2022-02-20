Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $65.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

HSKA stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $275.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

