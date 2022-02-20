Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 279,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.