Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post $37.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $76.33 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,057 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Agenus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Agenus by 51.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

