Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $141.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.22 on Friday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

