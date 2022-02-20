Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $131,535 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:KMPR opened at $50.47 on Friday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
