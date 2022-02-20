Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ALT stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

