Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. Avient has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after buying an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.