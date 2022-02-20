Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 226,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

