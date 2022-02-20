ZClassic Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $771,057.55 and $1,517.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00289633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00075961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00091853 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

